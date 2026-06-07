Trump AI policy adviser Krishnan is giving up White House role

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FILE PHOTO: Sriram Krishnan, Senior White House Policy Advisor on Artificial Intelligence, listens prior to U.S. President Donald Trump (not pictured) signing an executive order on AI in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S. December 11, 2025. REUTERS/Al Drago/File Photo

WASHINGTON – Sriram Krishnan, a top White House adviser on artificial intelligence, is stepping down from the post.

A former Andreessen Horowitz partner, Krishnan was tapped by President Donald Trump to help shape AI policy during his second term.

He was a key partner in the administration’s AI action plan, including policy initiatives and international diplomacy, as part of efforts to ensure “American AI dominance,” White House AI and crypto czar David Sacks said in a social post.

Krishnan will continue working with the White House as an outside adviser, Sacks said.

The departure announcement follows a series of initiatives by the Trump administration to shape the future of AI.

“After a break, I’ll be working on helping tackle some of the large challenges facing America on AI (more on that later),” Krishnan said in his own post announcing his departure.

Trump signed an executive order on June 2 outlining a hands-off approach to cybersecurity threats raised by artificial intelligence, calling on developers to give the US government voluntary access to AI models.

On June 6, Trump told US national security agencies to prioritise working with more than one AI provider, following a feud between the Pentagon and Anthropic PBC, which until recently was the only vendor approved for classified military use.

In May, Krishnan was part of the team that helped Alphabet’s Google, Microsoft and xAI agree to give the US government early access to their AI models to assess the systems’ capabilities and improve their security before public release.

“After leaving behind his immensely successful private sector career, Sriram has been a critical asset for the White House and President Trump’s push to cement American dominance in technology and innovation,” White House spokesperson Kush Desai said Saturday.

Krishnan’s departure was reported earlier by The Information and the Washington Post. BLOOMBERG