Trump adviser to get US nomination for top OECD post

WASHINGTON (AFP) - White House advisor Chris Liddell will be Washington's nominee to be the next head of the OECD, an administration official said on Friday (July 24), putting a Trump ally in the running to lead the association of advanced economies.

Liddell, a dual US-New Zealand national, serves as a deputy chief of staff to President Donald Trump and has extensive international experience, the official said.

He has held executive-level posts at Microsoft and General Motors and is an Oxford University graduate.

The current secretary-general of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, Angel Gurria, has announced he will not seek a fourth term.

Selection of the group's next leader will kick off Aug 1, with members choosing Gurria's successor for a five-year term that would begin June 2021.