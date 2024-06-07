Trump adviser Steve Bannon ordered to report to prison by July 1

WASHINGTON - Former top Donald Trump advisor Steve Bannon was ordered by a federal judge on June 6 to report to prison by July 1 to begin serving his four-month sentence for contempt of Congress.

Bannon, 70, was convicted of contempt in July 2022 for defying a subpoena to testify before the congressional panel that investigated the Jan 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol by Trump supporters.

One of the masterminds behind Trump’s successful 2016 presidential campaign, he was sentenced to four months in prison in October 2022, but has remained free while appealing his conviction.

A US federal appeals court upheld the conviction in May. US District Judge Carl Nichols revoked his bail at a court hearing on June 6 and ordered him to report to prison by July 1.

A defiant Bannon addressed reporters outside the Washington courthouse after the judge’s order, saying “there’s nothing that can shut me up and nothing that will shut me up.”

“There’s not a prison built or a jail built that will ever shut me up,” he said.

“We’re going to win on Nov 5 in an amazing landslide,” he added, in a reference to the date of the White House election expected to be a rematch between Trump and Democratic President Joe Biden.

Another top Trump adviser, Peter Navarro, was also convicted of contempt of Congress and began serving a four-month sentence in a Florida prison in March.

Navarro, 74, is the highest-ranking former member of the Trump administration to spend time behind bars for actions stemming from the Republican former president’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.