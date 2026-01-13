Straitstimes.com header logo

US has revoked over 100,000 visas since Trump return

FILE PHOTO: A general view of a U.S. State Department sign outside the U.S. State Department building in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 11, 2025. REUTERS/Annabelle Gordon/File Photo

The US State Department said thousands of visas were revoked over crimes, which can include assault and also drunk driving.

WASHINGTON - The United States has revoked more than 100,000 visas since President Donald Trump

took office on an anti-migrant platform

, a record for a single year, the State Department said on Jan 12.

“The Trump administration has no higher priority than protecting American citizens and upholding American sovereignty,” State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said.

The figure since Mr Trump’s

second inauguration on Jan 20, 2025

is two and a half times the number revoked in 2024, when Mr Joe Biden was president.

The State Department said that “thousands” of the visas were revoked over crimes, which can include assault and also drunk driving.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has proudly highlighted his revocation of visas from students who protested against Israel.

Mr Rubio used a McCarthy-era law that allows the United States to block entry to foreigners seen as going against US foreign policy, although some of his high-profile targets successfully challenged deportation orders in court.

The State Department said 8,000 of the revoked visas were for students.

The Trump administration has also tightened vetting for visas, including moving to screen social media postings of visitors.

The visa revocations are part of a wider campaign of mass deportations, carried out aggressively through a surge of federal agents.

The Department of Homeland Security in December said that the Trump administration has deported more than 605,000 people, and that 2.5 million others left on their own. AFP

