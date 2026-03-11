Trump administration estimates cost of Iran war’s first two days at $7 billion, source says

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

People walk on a street with a banner of Iran's new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei and his predecessors in the background, in Tehran, on March 10, 2026.

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump's administration said it used US$5.6 billion (S$7 billion) in munitions during the first two days of strikes against Iran in a report provided to US congressional committees, a source familiar with the information said on March 10.

Members of Congress, who may soon have to approve additional funding for the war, have expressed concern that the conflict will deplete US military stocks at a time when the defence industry was already struggling to keep up with demand.

Mr Trump met executives from seven defence contractors on March 6 as the Pentagon worked to replenish supplies.

The administration has not provided a public assessment of the cost of the conflict it launched on Feb 28 along with ally Israel .

Members of Congress have clamored for more information, including public testimony from officials about issues including how the conflict might affect the US military's readiness to defend the country.

Several congressional aides have said they expect the White House to soon submit a request to Congress for additional funding for the war. Some officials have said the request could be for US$50 billion, but others have said that estimate seems low. REUTERS