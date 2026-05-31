Trump admin walks back recent Green Card announcement

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The US Department of Homeland Security had earlier announced that non-citizens would need to return to their home country to apply for permanent US residency.

Summarise

WASHINGTON - The Trump administration has walked back its announcement that non-citizens seeking permanent US residency, commonly called a Green Card, would need to return to their home country to apply, The New York Times reported.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) told the newspaper on May 29 that its policy announcement last week was not a requirement for all applicants, but would rather be implemented “on a case-by-case basis”.

A Trump administration spokesman, Mr Zach Kahler, said on May 22 that “from now on, an alien who is in the US temporarily and wants a Green Card must return to their home country to apply, except in extraordinary circumstances.”

The announcement was viewed as a major shift in US policy and sparked major concern among the millions of immigrants seeking to become permanent US residents.

President Donald Trump campaigned for the White House on a pledge to expel millions of undocumented migrants, but his administration has also closed several legal pathways to US residency since he took office.

The US grants more than one million Green Cards each year and, up until now, more than half of the applicants were already in the United States, according to the American Immigration Council.

A US official told AFP on May 30 that the policy “restates longstanding law and policy – which was disregarded by the Biden Administration.”

“This policy will not prevent any alien from obtaining a green card who legitimately and properly qualify. It will result in some aliens who do not merit the discretionary benefit ultimately applying with the Department of State overseas,” said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

“This policy will have no noticeable impact on highly qualified applicants and skilled professionals who have followed the law,” the official added. AFP