Trump acquitted in second impeachment trial, but outcomes favour Democrats

WASHINGTON - Following a relatively speedy 6-day impeachment trial, former US president Donald Trump was predictably acquitted in the Republican-majority Senate on Saturday (Feb 13)- but the process, and the outcome, was on balance a net win for the Democratic Party.

Critics are of the view that the failure to convict Mr Trump for what even key Republicans believe he did - foment and incite an insurrection - means he got away with it. The acquittal will only burnish his image as a champion of his base. In that sense, the outcome was not a good one in a still dangerously divided country.