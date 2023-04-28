Trump accuser: Her failure to scream doesn't mean rape didn't happen

NEW YORK - E. Jean Carroll, a writer accusing Donald Trump of raping her in the mid-1990s, forcefully denied on the witness stand that her failure to scream meant the rape never happened, or that she waited more than two decades to come forward to sell more copies of her 2019 memoir.

Under cross-examination on Thursday in Manhattan federal court, Ms Carroll said she went public about her encounter with Mr Trump in a luxury department store after rape allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein surfaced in 2017.

Ms Carroll, a former Elle magazine columnist, said the Weinstein disclosures prompted many other women to come forward with their accounts of sexual abuse.

“It caused me to realise that staying silent does not work,” Ms Carroll, 79, said under questioning from Mr Trump’s lawyer Joe Tacopina, on the third day of a trial in her civil case against the former president.

“Woman after woman stood up,” Ms Carroll said, before her six-man, three-woman jury. “I thought, well, this may be a way to change the culture of sexual violence.”

Asked why she did not scream during Mr Trump’s alleged attack, Ms Carroll said she was panicked and “not a screamer” by nature.

“People always ask, ‘Why didn’t you scream?‘ It keeps women silent,” Ms Carroll said.

After dozens of questions from Mr Tacopina about her failure to scream, Ms Carroll lost patience and raised her voice. “I’m telling you: he raped me whether I screamed or not,” she said.

Alleged money motive

Trump’s legal team sought to undermine Ms Carroll’s credibility after she testified in graphic detail on Wednesday that Mr Trump raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in late 1995 or early 1996.

Mr Tacopina suggested it was only when she “wanted to make money” from her memoir, “What Do We Need Men For?“ that she spoke up.

“For two decades, Ms Carroll, you never told the police and never revealed the story in your hundreds of columns,” Mr Tacopina said to Ms Carroll.

He pressed her on her inability to recall exactly when her encounter with Mr Trump happened, prompting her to say “I wish to heaven” she had an exact date.

Ms Carroll objected when Mr Tacopina said she had “supposedly” been raped. She said the rape occurred.

“Those are the facts,” Ms Carroll said.