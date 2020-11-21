Trump accused in suit of 'pressure' to change Michigan vote

DETROIT (BLOOMBERG) - President Donald Trump and his campaign were accused in a lawsuit of trying to disenfranchise Black voters in Detroit by pressuring local officials to refuse to certify Joe Biden as the election winner in Wayne County.

"Repeating false claims of voter fraud, which have been thoroughly debunked, defendants are pressuring state and local officials in Michigan not to count votes from Wayne County, Michigan (where Detroit is the county seat), and thereby disenfranchise hundreds of thousands of voters," according to a complaint filed Friday in Washington federal court by the Michigan Welfare Rights Organization.

"Defendants' tactics repeat the worst abuses in our nation's history, as Black Americans were denied a voice in American democracy for most of the first two centuries of the Republic."