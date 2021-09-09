Tropical Storm Mindy hits Florida

MIAMI (AFP) - Tropical Storm Mindy made landfall in north-west Florida Wednesday (Sept 8) packing 45 mph (75kmh) winds, the National Hurricane Centre said.

The storm first hit land on the island of St. Vincent, which is about 900 feet (300m) from the state's coast, the Miami-based organisation said in an evening update, and was expected to quickly arrive on the mainland.

Mindy was moving north-east at about 21 miles (33km) er hour and was expected to maintain that course in the coming days.

The centre of the storm was forecast to cross the Florida panhandle, the part of the state bordering Alabama and Georgia, on Wednesday night.

The NHC issued a tropical storm warning for that region's coastline, between the city of Mexico Beach and the Steinhatchee River.

Heavy rain is forecast for the panhandle, as well as southern Georgia and South Carolina, and is expected to last through Thursday morning, according to the NHC.

There was also a threat of isolated tornadoes in the panhandle Wednesday night into Thursday morning, the NHC said.