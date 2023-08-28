Tropical Storm Idalia expected to hit Florida as hurricane

COZUMEL - Tropical Storm Idalia has formed in the Gulf of Mexico and could strengthen into a hurricane, bringing high winds and storm surges to Cuba and Florida later this week. The storm has sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kmh) and could reach Category 1 strength with winds of 90 mph when it is forecast to make landfall in Florida on Wednesday, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Sunday.

The storm is currently near the Yucatan Channel about 80 miles (130 km) east-northeast of Cozumel, Mexico.

Idalia could cause life-threatening storm surge and flooding from heavy rains along parts of Florida’s west coast and the Panhandle as early as Tuesday, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for 33 Florida counties on Saturday.

“Floridians should have a plan and a stocked supply kit,” DeSantis wrote on social media.

Duke Energy is closely monitoring the approach of Idalia and preparing crews and equipment to respond if customers lose power. REUTERS