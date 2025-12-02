Trio of casinos cleared to open in New York City; one of them belongs to Malaysia’s Genting Group

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

NEW YORK - A state board voted on Dec 1 to authorise casino licences to three New York City projects, the last major obstacle to bringing gambling to the metropolis.

Representatives of New York state’s Gaming Facility Location Board pointed to the economic boost from the sites, two of which are in the borough of Queens and one in the Bronx.

All three proposed Manhattan sites were eliminated at an earlier phase of the process due to local opposition centred on worries about traffic, gambling addiction and other social ills.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul, who has welcomed casinos in the city as a source of economic growth, praised the board.

“The three projects approved today promise to unlock billions in funding for the Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) and create tens of thousands of jobs,” she said, referring to the agency which runs New York’s subway and bus system.

“It is critical that they keep those promises.”

But casino opponents erupted in opposition when board chair Vicki Been announced their approval at the Dec 1 public meeting, shouting “Shame on You!” repeatedly before being escorted out.

The move clears the way for the final approval of licences before the state’s year-end deadline.

The projects include a proposed US$3.3 billion expansion of the Resorts World gaming site, located alongside a horse racing track and near John F. Kennedy International Airport.

The facility, a property of Malaysian company Genting Group, currently has some slot machines and table games.

The second Queens casino would be about 13km north, adjacent to Citi Field, home to the New York Mets baseball team.

Billionaire Mets owner Steve Cohen plans to develop a US$5.3 billion casino, entertainment and hotel complex, dubbed Metropolitan Park, at the site.

The facility would also be within walking distance of the National Tennis Center, where the US Open is played.

The third approved site is Bally’s in the Bronx, a project that will be tied in with an 18-hole golf course designed by champion Jack Nicklaus. Bally’s purchased the course from the Trump Organization in 2024.

Mr Greg Reimers, a member of the board, cited the expected economic benefits, including state tax revenues, job creation and indirect

“The downstate market is among the strongest in the nation, supported by population density, income levels and tourism,” said Mr Reimers, who also pointed to a lift from domestic and international tourists.

He said the projects would net US$1.5 billion in licensing fees plus billions more in annual taxes, local taxes and other feed-on effects like hotel occupancy taxes.

However, some economic studies have raised questions about whether initial economic boosts from casinos can be sustained, with tax payments declining over time, or being offset by a loss of activity in nearby neighbourhoods. AFP