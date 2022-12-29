Travel misery grinds on as US digs out from superstorm and death toll climbs to 59

BALTIMORE – Thousands more flights were cancelled across the United States on Wednesday, with no end in sight to days of travel misery as the country digs out from a deadly superstorm.

Officials in Erie county in western New York – the area hardest hit by the massive winter storm – lifted their death toll to 37, taking the national total to at least 59.

Around-the-clock work to restore electricity continued in the county’s main city of Buffalo, Mayor Byron Brown tweeted early on Wednesday.

Another kind of crisis, meanwhile, was playing out at US airports, as Southwest Airlines was forced to cancel thousands more flights to try to recover from a spiralling logistics breakdown.

The airline’s woes stranded thousands of customers, as well as pilots and flight attendants.

Video on social media showed rows and rows of stranded bags at Southwest stations at airports in Nashville, Orlando and other cities.

“I didn’t try to come earlier this week. It seems to have been such a mess,” said Mr Donald Sneyder, who found himself back at the Baltimore airport three days after his flight to Indianapolis was cancelled.

“But I hope to get my luggage back today.”

As she waited in a line of 50, another passenger in Baltimore said she hoped to locate the child seat for her two-month-old.

Wellness checks

The storm, which descended on the US just before the busy Christmas holiday weekend, led to unusually cold weather in much of the country, including southern states like Texas and Florida.

Temperatures were moderating nationwide on Wednesday, including in Buffalo, even as the region remained in triage mode.

The city, on the shores of Lake Erie near the Canadian border, has seen a majority of the storm-related fatalities.

As temperatures plummeted on Friday night, commuters and some residents fleeing their freezing homes became trapped on highways, with first responders unable to reach them.

“There are multiple unidentified bodies at this point,” said Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz on Twitter. “I offer my very deepest sympathies and condolences to all who have lost a loved one from this terrible Blizzard.”