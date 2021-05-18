Fire seen on a Union Pacific train carrying hazardous material that derailed in Sibley in the US state of Iowa on Sunday. The derailment involved 47 rail cars, and led to the evacuation of about 80 people within an 8km radius around the scene. There were no injuries to the crew.
Train in Iowa hauling hazardous materials derails, catches fire
- Published1 hour ago
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 18, 2021, with the headline 'Train in Iowa hauling hazardous materials derails, catches fire'.