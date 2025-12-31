Train derails in US state of Kentucky, leaking molten sulphur
WASHINGTON - A goods train derailed in the southern US state of Kentucky on Dec 30 leaking molten sulphur into the air, officials said.
Thirty-one train cars were involved in the derailment near the border of Kentucky and Tennessee, US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy posted on X.
He said “one train car leaked molten sulfur into the air,” but no injuries were reported.
Local WEKT radio reported that four crew members were aboard the train when it derailed.
An aerial photo from the scene showed multiple derailed train cars lying side-to-side and cargo spilled onto a field in a rural area.
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said the derailment in the state’s Todd County prompted local emergency management to issue a “shelter-in-place” order for the city of Trenton.
Media reports said the lockdown was later lifted.
Todd County Emergency Management Director Ash Groves told WEKT radio that one train car was set afire and another was “compromised” and both were carrying molten sulphur.
He said a hazardous material team was at the site.
WEKT said a highway between the cities of Trenton and Pembroke was blocked for an indefinite period. AFP