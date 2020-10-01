Trading insults: Trump and Biden engage in un-presidential debate

In what is likely to go down as one of the low points in US presidential debate history, United States President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden expressed a level of contempt for each other unheard of in modern American politics in a chaotic, 90-minute back-and-forth on Tuesday.

Interrupted repeatedly by Mr Trump in their presidential debate, an exasperated Mr Biden said at one point: "Will you shut up, man? This is so un-presidential." He even called the President a "clown" - twice.

The President, in turn, mocked his opponent's academic performance at the University of Delaware where, according to the Washington Post, Mr Biden graduated 506th in a class of 688. "He was the lowest or almost the lowest in your class. Don't ever use the word smart with me," Mr Trump said. "Because you know what, there's nothing smart about you, Joe."

