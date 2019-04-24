Trade deal will not end anxieties over US-China relationship, say experts

WASHINGTON - Negotiations between the United States and China to end their trade war may be entering the final stage, but Asia and the business community remain nervous over the terms of a trade deal and its aftermath, said experts at a panel on Tuesday (April 23).

"There's a lot of nervousness around the region about what the deal will be," said Brookings Institution senior fellow David Dollar, an expert on Chinese economy and US-China economic relations.

"There's a risk that this is going to be bad for the regional economy. But some of this has the potential to be very good, to the extent that we're getting real commitments from China's reformers to accelerate their opening and improve intellectual property protection," he said at a talk by the Wilson Center think-tank on the US-China trade war.

Earlier this month, Mr Trump said that both sides were nearing a trade deal and could reach one in four to six weeks. The next round of trade talks has tentatively been scheduled for next week in Beijing, reported the Wall Street Journal.

With a deal looking increasingly likely, markets and scholars in Washington are turning to the question of what happens next.

If the trade talks lead to Beijing opening up the sectors of its economy that have remained relatively closed to foreign investors, such as financial services and cloud computing, the regional economy would benefit, said Dr Dollar.

"Any of this opening is going to benefit everybody - you're not going to open up to American firms, you're going to open up to foreign firms and imports," he said.

"Our partners will be very happy to see the US make progress on market access. They would love to see China open up."

But US may end up harming its trade partners if it focuses too heavily on reducing its trade deficit with China. So far, Washington has sought promises from Beijing to make large purchases of big-ticket items such as soybeans from the US. This could come at the cost of China decreasing its imports from other countries that sell competing products, said Dr Dollar.

"If it's a very big deal we could be imposing significant losses on our partners," he said, adding that possible losers include Australia on liquefied natural gas, Japan and Europe on automobiles, Japan, Taiwan and South Korea on semiconductors.

How the trade talks turn out will affect the future of the US-China relationship, said Hudson Institute Chinese strategy director Michael Pillsbury, who advises President Donald Trump on China policy.

If the trade deal is worked out successfully and has a working enforcement mechanism, that will solidify support for a consensus that the US and China - as "two great economies that share so much in common" - should be leaders in global governance.

But if there is no agreement or enforcement breaks down, it will reinforce those who believe the US and China are headed for a new Cold War, he said.

Said Dr Dollar: "Even if you get some kind of agreement between China and the US in next couple of months or weeks, what I hear from the business community is a lack of confidence that that agreement is likely to stick.

"The threat of new Cold War is probably going to be hanging over us for the foreseeable future, and just that uncertainty reduces trade and investment," he added.

Experts also said that trade, and this trade row in particular, was just one aspect of the strained US-China relationship that was likely to continue.

They pointed to the fundamental shift in US attitudes towards China, from the growing consensus in Washington that it had been unrealistic to expect sweeping reforms from China as a result of its entry into the global trading system, to the growing view that Beijing was a competitor.

Said international trade lawyer Bradford Ward, a former deputy general counsel in the Office of the United States Trade Representative: "Whether this administration goes on for two or six more years, I would expect trade policy at some point to deviate in tactics but not in fundamental concern that China is a primary economic challenge to the US going forward."

Likewise, Mr Pillsbury cited the Department of Defence's National Defence Strategy in 2018, which named China as the main threat against which American armed forces should train.

He said: "We're starting to focus, as a government, on China as a military enemy. This has got to have an effect on the way we think about trade, intellectual property violations and other things. I don't think we've gone all the way there yet but it's a much more common way of talking about China than 10 years ago."