US toy designer charged with stealing $1.3 million in miniature cars

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Luis Tanahara, a former MGA Entertainment designer who created the CarTuned line of diecast cars, faces as long as six years in state prison if convicted.

LOS ANGELES – A former MGA Entertainment designer who created the CarTuned line of diecast cars was charged with stealing more than a US$1 million (S$1.3 million) of the collectibles, prosecutors said.

Luis Tanahara, 55, faces felony charges of grand theft and receiving stolen property after allegedly loading model cars from the company’s factory in southern California into his personal vehicle while employed as a senior product designer, according to a statement issued by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

A hearing is set on May 27 for a judge to decide whether there is enough evidence for the case to move forward, according to the statement. He faces as long as six years in state prison if convicted.

“Mr Tanahara vigorously proclaims his innocence and is looking forward to the truth coming out in the court of law, not public opinion,” Mr Jonathan D. Evans, a lawyer for Tanahara, said in an e-mail.

In a 2024 statement introducing CarTuned, MGA called the new product a “creative, collectible spin on classic diecast cars” and described Tanahara as “a known Hall of Fame diecast car designer and genuine collector”.

“Diecast cars are not everyday toys or merchandise with a set retail value, they are prized collectibles with a potentially infinite value to a collector, representing a tremendous loss for the victim,” LA District Attorney Nathan Hochman said in his office’s statement. BLOOMBERG