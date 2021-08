Top US, South Korean trade officials discuss supply chain resiliency

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai and South Korean Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo on Thursday (Aug 12) discussed supply chain resiliency efforts, tackling climate change, and reform of the World Trade Organisation.

In a virtual meeting, the two officials "agreed on the importance of a strong US-Korea bilateral trade relationship and committed to maintaining an open dialogue moving forward," Ms Tai's office said. It gave no other details.

The two countries pledged to deepen their economic and security ties during White House talks between US President Joe Biden and South Korean President Moon Jae-in in May.

The US and South Korea said they would work to increase the supplies of legacy semiconductors for the global automotive industry, and to support semiconductor manufacturing in both countries.

They also agreed to cooperate closely on reforms of the World Trade Organisation, and to work together to end all forms of new public financing for overseas unabated coal-fired power plants.