Top US general Mark Milley takes apparent jab at Trump as he retires

WASHINGTON - Top US general Mark Milley retired on Friday after a four-year tenure, saying in a speech that US troops take an oath to the Constitution and not a “wannabe dictator”, an apparent swipe at former president Donald Trump.

Gen Milley was hailed by President Joe Biden as a warrior who served in war zones from Afghanistan and Iraq to Panama and Haiti.

Gen Milley’s tenure included the killing of Islamic State head Abu Bakr al Baghdadi in 2019 and providing military assistance to Ukraine’s defence against the invasion by Russia in February 2022.

But it also included the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan two years ago and a rocky relationship with Trump.

Gen Milley said that troops take an oath to a constitution and not a “wannabe dictator”, in an apparent reference to Trump that drew an audible reaction from some in the audience.

Trump has been criminally charged with trying to overturn Mr Biden’s 2020 election victory.

“We don’t take an oath to a king or queen or a tyrant or dictator. We don’t take an oath to a wannabe dictator. We don’t take an oath to an individual. We take an oath to the Constitution,” said Gen Milley, during a ceremony at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall near Washington.

Calling Gen Milley “unflinching in the face of danger,” Mr Biden said he “once ran across a bridge booby-trapped with mines to stop two battle tanks evacuating wounded troops from driving across it.”

“Mark, your partnership has been invaluable to me,” Mr Biden said.

Gen Milley handed over command to Air Force chief General Charles Q. Brown in an event featuring marching bands and a red-coated fife-and-drum corps.

Gen Brown is only the second Black officer to become chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, after Colin Powell two decades ago.

Mr Biden said Gen Milley served in war zones as part of his long military service and had a “chest full of medals to show for it.”