Top US envoy to China retiring

WASHINGTON • The top US diplomat in China, Mr Terry Branstad, is retiring, the American Embassy confirmed yesterday, after President Donald Trump touted the former Iowa governor's expected campaign help in a key swing state.

The embassy's statement resolved hours of uncertainty about Mr Branstad's status after Secretary of State Michael Pompeo thanked the envoy for his service in a series of tweets, without explicitly saying whether he was resigning.

Mr Branstad was planning to leave Beijing early next month and return to Iowa, the embassy said.

"Branstad's departure would be a loss to China-US diplomacy as it would mean one less political heavyweight with a deep understanding of China based here," said Mr Wang Huiyao, an adviser to China's Cabinet and founder of the Centre for China and Globalisation.

"My impression of Branstad from being at the same events is that he is someone who actively tried to ease China-US tensions. His departure would be a loss to furthering bilateral relations."

Over the weekend, Mr Trump had said Mr Branstad would return to the US while praising the campaign efforts of the ambassador's son, Eric Branstad.

Mr Branstad, a former long-time Iowa governor, had been chosen as envoy in part because of his familiarity with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who visited the Midwestern US state during a trip abroad in 1985.

China had praised his appointment, hailing Mr Branstad as an "old friend of the Chinese people", a moniker reserved for a select few statesman credited with improving Beijing's ties with the wider world.

Instead, Mr Branstad has presided over the most contentious period since the two countries established diplomatic relations more than 40 years ago, including tit-for-tat consulate closures and restrictions on diplomats.

"Ambassador Branstad has contributed to rebalancing US-China relations so that it is results-oriented, reciprocal, and fair," Mr Pompeo said in a tweet.

"This will have lasting, positive effects on US foreign policy in the Asia-Pacific for decades to come."

In a statement yesterday, Mr Branstad said: "I am extremely honoured to represent the President of the United States and the American people for more than three years. We are rebalancing the US-China relationship to make it fair, reciprocal and to promote positive growth in both countries. This effort will continue.

"As I leave office, I am as optimistic as when I arrived. I have met so many amazing people in China. My wife Chris and I will never forget your hospitality."

