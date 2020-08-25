Top US, Chinese official optimistic on Phase 1 trade deal after phone call: USTR

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - Top US and Chinese officials, who spoke by phone on Monday (Aug 24), see progress on resolving issues over the phase one trade deal reached in January and both sides are committed to the success of the agreement, the US Trade Representative’s (USTR) Office said.

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He in a "regularly scheduled call," USTR said in a statement.

"The parties addressed steps that China has taken to effectuate structural changes called for by the agreement that will ensure greater protection for intellectual property rights, remove impediments to American companies in the areas of financial services and agriculture, and eliminate forced technology transfer," the statement said.

"The parties also discussed the significant increases in purchases of US products by China as well as future actions needed to implement the agreement," it said.

"Both sides see progress and are committed to taking the steps necessary to ensure the success of the agreement," USTR said.

Chinese state news agency Xinhua said the two sides conducted a constructive dialogue on such issues as strengthening bilateral coordination of macroeconomic policies and the implementation of the phase one economic and trade agreement.

The two sides agreed to create conditions and atmosphere to continue pushing forward the implementation of the trade deal, Xinhua said.

The phone call was originally envisioned for Aug 15, the six-month anniversary of the trade deal’s launch.

US President Donald Trump, who has frequently expressed anger at China over the coronavirus pandemic, said last week he had postponed talks with China because "I don’t want to deal with them now."