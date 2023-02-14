Top US, China diplomats weigh first meeting since balloon drama

WASHINGTON - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is considering a meeting with top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi at the Munich Security Conference, in what would be their first face-to-face talks after the United States shot down flying objects, sources told Reuters.

Earlier this month, Blinken postponed a planned trip to Beijing due to what the United States said was the unacceptable violation of its sovereignty and airspace by a Chinese surveillance balloon later downed off the coast of South Carolina.

The balloon flight caused outrage in Washington, with politicians criticising the US military and US President Joe Biden for failing to shoot it down when it first entered US airspace.

But it has also raised questions about when the two countries, both eager to inject stability into turbulent relations, might next conduct high-level meetings.

One US official told Reuters on condition of anonymity that a meeting between Blinken and Wang in Munich was possible. A second source familiar with US plans also said it was possible but that nothing had been confirmed.

Speaking at a news conference with her Japanese and South Korean counterparts, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said she had nothing to announce about a potential meeting between Blinken and Wang Yi in Munich but did not rule it out.

“As Secretary Blinken has said consistently, and as he has said to Wang Yi - as have all said to the PRC - we are open to dialogue when it is in our interest to do so and we believe the conditions are right,” she said referring to the People’s Republic of China.

“I know there’s been a report about a potential meeting in Munich, but I have nothing to announce today.”

China’s Embassy in Washington did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

China’s foreign ministry has reacted angrily to Washington’s spying allegations, saying the balloon was a civilian research craft and accusing the United States of hypocrisy.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan noted last week that Blinken had postponed his visit to China, not canceled it or sworn off future high-level communication China.

One opportunity for a meeting is a security conference in Munich from Feb. 17-19, which both Blinken and Wang will attend.