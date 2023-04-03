Top Republican McCarthy to meet Taiwanese president Tsai in California

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen (in blue) in Belize. She will make a stopover in California on her way back to Taiwan. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
26 min ago
Published
53 min ago

WASHINGTON – Republican US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Monday he would meet Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in California on Wednesday, a move China said would be a provocation.

“On Wednesday, April 5, Speaker Kevin McCarthy will be hosting a bipartisan meeting with the President of Taiwan at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library,” his office announced in a statement.

China has warned the United States that it is “playing with fire” over the trip by Ms Tsai, who is in New York on what is officially a transit stopover on her way to Latin America.

She will make a stopover in California on her way back to Taiwan and meet Mr McCarthy, his statement said, while US media reported that around 20 US lawmakers planned to accompany the speaker.

China in August carried out major military exercises around Taiwan, a self-governing democracy it claims as part of its territory awaiting reunification.

Mr McCarthy, the top Republican in Congress, earlier vowed to follow Democrat Nancy Pelosi, whom he succeeded as speaker, by travelling to Taiwan.

The meeting in his home state of California had been viewed as a middle ground that would avoid inflaming tensions with China. REUTERS

More On This Topic
China stages combat patrols after warning against Tsai-McCarthy meeting
Little room for manoeuvre as US-China ties slide further

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top