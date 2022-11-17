Top Republican Kevin McCarthy closer than ever to US Speaker's gavel

WASHINGTON - Spurned by his party once before in his bid to lead the US House of Representatives, Mr Kevin McCarthy is on a path to grasping the Speaker’s gavel – and becoming second in line to the presidency.

He has won a leadership vote that was a symbolic loyalty test among Republicans, but it solidifies Mr McCarthy, 57, as the frontrunner when the Speaker of the House of Representatives is elected on the first day of the new Congress in January.

And Mr McCarthy got more good news as expected on Wednesday as his party clinched control of the House with at least 218 of its 435 seats. With some races still undecided, the final cushion will still be much thinner than party leaders had expected from last week’s midterm elections.

“Republicans have officially flipped the People’s House!” Mr McCarthy posted on Twitter after TV networks called the House race for his party. This means Congress will be split, as Democrats retained the Senate.

“Americans are ready for a new direction, and House Republicans are ready to deliver,” he continued.

Mr McCarthy has led the Republican caucus in the lower house since 2014, and has strived to replace Democrat Nancy Pelosi as Speaker, who is next in the line of succession after the vice-president.

Mr McCarthy – who represents the conservative enclave of Bakersfield in liberal California – has been in politics for most of his adult life, as a state legislator and US lawmaker in Washington.

He does not have any major legislative achievements to his name and has never chaired a House committee, unlike each of the last three speakers. But he is a consummate networker, admired for his prolific fundraising and his people management – meeting his members’ demands when he can and assuaging their concerns when he cannot.

“I actually think that he is a bit underestimated,” said Mr Brendan Buck, a former McCarthy staffer and an aide to the last two Republican speakers. “There is this narrative surrounding him that he has always been the sidekick and maybe someone who is not up to the job of being speaker. But I think that generally misunderstands what the role of speaker is.”

With a Democratic White House, Republicans see it as a relatively straightforward task: object to every policy proposal by President Joe Biden and dog his administration with investigations.