Top Republican in Congress huddles with Trump as Ukraine aid languishes

MIAMI - The Republican speaker of the House, Mike Johnson, travelled to Florida on April 12 to huddle with Donald Trump, in the latest sign of the hard-right presidential candidate’s informal, yet undisputed leadership of the party.

Little was said about the agenda for the gathering, other than it will cover “election integrity” – Trump code words for his attacks on US democracy based around the false claim of widespread voter fraud.

A news conference was scheduled for 4.30pm (4.30am on April 13, Singapore time).

Trump was ejected from the White House in 2020 by Democrat Joe Biden and was shunned by most senior Republicans for his attempts to overturn the election result, culminating with a riot by his supporters through the US Capitol on Jan 6, 2021.

But Trump has regained his political momentum on the right as he seeks a shock return to the presidency this November and he exercises a powerful grip in Congress – notably steering the Republican blockage of US war aid to Ukraine.

For Mr Johnson, the trek from Washington to see Trump comes as he tries to save himself from a rebellion on the far-right of his party, which threatens to eject him from the speakership.

Mr Johnson, a longtime Trump loyalist, is walking a tightrope as he tries to balance the demands from his party’s relative moderates and the Democrats to pass Bills, including the aid to embattled Ukraine.

The result so far has largely been paralysis in the House.

For Ukraine, the results have been dire, with ammunition-strapped forces increasingly unable to fend off Russian bombardments of the front lines and civilian targets.