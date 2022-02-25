'Today I think everybody is Ukrainian': Anti-war protests take place across US

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - Demonstrators in several major US cities protested the invasion of Ukraine on Thursday (Feb 24), calling on Russian President Vladimir Putin to halt the missile and troop assault as US President Joe Biden announced new sanctions against Russia.

Despite freezing temperatures, hundreds of protesters in Manhattan marched to the Russian mission to the United Nations, some cloaked in Ukrainian flags and chanting "stop the war" and"stop Russia now."

New York City has the largest Ukrainian community in the United States.

"I was born in Ukraine... but today I think everybody is Ukrainian," said Ms Ivana Lotoshynski, a US citizen protesting in Times Square. "It doesn't matter where you were born, where you live. People are losing their lives right now. Ukrainians are fighting against this regime from Russia and... it's really devastating."

Mr Marcin Branowski, a Polish student living in New York, said he felt compelled to show his support for Ukraine.

"My whole family is in Poland and I'm pretty terrified as to what's going to happen if the situation continues," Mr Branowski said.

Ms Anstasiia Yashchenko, a resident of Kyiv, told Reuters her family and friends were foremost on her mind while she attended the protest with her boyfriend, who had flown her to New York City 10 days earlier.

"I packed everything in like two suitcases and I just ran out of the apartment and just left," said Ms Yashchenko, 23.

She said she had hoped tensions would lessen, and could not believe her eyes when watching the invasion unfold early Thursday.

In sunny Los Angeles, on the other side of the country, about 300 people gathered outside a federal government building, holding banners and waving Ukrainian flags while many passing motorists honked horns in support.