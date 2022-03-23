To counter China influence, US names envoy to lead Pacific Island talks

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - The United States on Tuesday (March 22) named former senior diplomat Joseph Yun to lead languishing talks with three tiny but strategically important Pacific Island countries, a signal that countering China remains a US priority despite Russia's war in Ukraine.

The State Department confirmed the appointment of Mr Yun, who served as US special envoy for North Korea under former US presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, in response to queries from Reuters.

"In light of the critical nature of these complex negotiations, President Biden is appointing Ambassador Joseph Yun as Special Presidential Envoy for Compact Negotiations," a statement from the department said.

"We are currently engaged in negotiating amendments to certain provisions of the Compacts of Free Association with the FAS, and completing the negotiations is a priority for this Administration," the statement said, referring to the islands collectively called the Freely Associated States.

The Cofa negotiations govern US economic assistance for the Republic of the Marshall Islands (RMI), the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM), and Palau.

Provisions in the compacts are set to expire in 2023 for the first countries and in 2024 for Palau.

Renewal talks began during the Trump administration, but sources familiar with the process say there have been no substantive engagements with US officials since December 2020.

China, meanwhile, has made economic overtures to the Pacific Islands countries focusing on tourism and trade and appears keen to establish a military foothold in the region.

The RMI's ambassador to Washington told Reuters in February talks had stalled because of the US failure to appoint a negotiator authorised by President Joe Biden to discuss key issues, including remuneration for the legacy of massive US nuclear testing on the islands, the presence US military bases, and climate-change mitigation.

On Tuesday, the ambassador, Mr Gerald Zackios, told Reuters the RMI welcomed Mr Yun's appointment, "and looks forward to the resumption of these important discussions."

He said the RMI was keen to discuss key priorities, including economic, nuclear and climate issues and the Kwajalein Atoll, which is home to a US ballistic missile test site.

Mr Yun, who handled highly sensitive negotiations over North Korea's nuclear weapons programmes, should help resolve that impasse.

"I look forward to working with our FAS partners to make the relationship even better going forward," he told Reuters, adding that he was "honoured" to be given the responsibility.