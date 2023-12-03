To be in the game or not: TikTok divides US politicians and may inflame voters

WASHINGTON – It’s been described as “digital fentanyl” by a US lawmaker, but social media app TikTok’s rising influence on America’s young voters could be a game-changer in the next election.

Several states, and many in Congress and the White House, want the video-hosting service owned by Chinese company ByteDance banned or sold to an American buyer. Among the most cited concerns are its possible use as spyware by the Chinese government; misinformation; and its social impact on youngsters.

As at June 2023, federal employees and state employees in 34 out of 50 states have been prohibited from using it on government devices.

But in some cases, the courts have stalled these efforts. On Nov 30, a federal judge blocked a law in Montana that sought to ban TikTok across the state from Jan 1, 2024, saying the ban “oversteps state power”.

US District Judge Donald Molloy said there was also “little doubt that Montana’s legislature and Attorney General were more interested in targeting China’s ostensible role in TikTok than with protecting consumers in Montana”.

A day earlier, a judge in Indiana similarly rejected an attempt by the state to ban TikTok on grounds that it constitutes a “malicious and menacing threat unleashed on unsuspecting Indiana consumers by a Chinese company that knows full well the harms it inflicts on users”.

Meanwhile, politicians are facing a deepening dilemma ahead of presidential elections in 2024. Given that more young voters are turning to it not just for entertainment but for news, should they also be on it even if they may loathe it?

One contender for the White House, the fast talking millennial Vivek Ramsawamy, 38, a wild card for the Republican nomination, has embraced it.

“We’re in this to reach young people, to energise young people, and to do that, we can’t just hide,” he said in his first post in September. “You can’t play in the game, and then not play in the game.”

But since June, US government agencies and employees are prohibited from being on the platform, and that could well be hampering President Joe Biden’s ability to get his messaging, especially on the economy, out to a cohort that traditionally leans towards Democrats – young voters.

The presumptive Republican nominee, former President Donald Trump, is also not on TikTok. But the right wing, analysts say, is finding fertile ground on the anarchical platform where conspiracy competes with fact.

“There is plenty of research that shows that people who lean right politically are drawn more frequently to misinformation and to news sources that traffic in misinformation,” says Mr Paul Barrett, Adjunct Professor at New York University’s School of Law and deputy director at its Stern Center for Business and Human Rights.

The Biden administration has handcuffed itself, the professor said.

“There’s no doubt that... teenagers and people in their early 20s, prefer TikTok over the older more familiar platforms, and there’s no doubt that political forces of all sorts have discovered TikTok as a medium,” he told The Straits Times.

“I don’t think that the election is going to turn on who can perform best on TikTok, but at the margin with a crucial segment of the electorate, which is to say younger voters, it could be a factor.”

Voters between the ages of 18 and 24 are estimated to comprise about 28 per cent of the electorate – and achieving turnout is always a challenge.

Certainly the bans do not prevent political messaging through influencers – like Harry Sisson, who filmed a TikTok video in November 2022 with former President Barack Obama. Mr Sisson, who goes by the TikTok handle harryjsisson, has 746,800 followers and a cumulative 87.5 million “likes”.

But how the platform may influence voting behaviour is a question in search of an answer, partly because the social impact of video messaging is much harder to measure than that of text.