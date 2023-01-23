Timeline of Chinese New Year shooting in US

LOS ANGELES - A 72-year-old gunman used a high-capacity magazine pistol to shoot up a ballroom dance venue popular with older patrons in Monterey Park, about 11km east of downtown Los Angeles, on Saturday.

The attack left 10 people dead and another 10 wounded.

Huu Can Tran tried to attack people again at another dance club but was thwarted by the people there and fled. He later killed himself. Here’s a timeline of the attacks:

Jan 21

10.22pm – Police respond to an emergency call at a dance hall called Star Ballroom, and find 10 people dead. Ten others are hurt and taken hospital.

10.39pm – The gunman enters a second dance hall, Lai Lai Ballroom and Studio, in the nearby city of Alhambra. He flees without hurting anyone after he has his weapon wrestled away by people there.

11.24pm – The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department releases a photo of the man. He is described as Asian.

Jan 22

12.30pm – Police say there is an incident in the city of Torrance and, it involved a suspect sitting inside a van. They are not sure if this is the suspect from the Monterey Park shooting.

5.20pm - Police announce that the man has been found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside the van and confirm he is the shooter.

They later identify him as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran and say no other suspects are at large. SOURCE: ABC10.COM