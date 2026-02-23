Timeline: Major developments in Trump’s trade war

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

On Feb 22, the European Commission said it will not accept a hike in tariffs agreed in the bilateral trade deal in 2025.

US President Donald Trump’s tariff decisions since he took office in January 2025 have shocked financial markets and sent a wave of uncertainty through the global economy.

Here is a timeline of the major developments:

Feb 1, 2025 – Mr Trump orders 25 per cent tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada and 10 per cent on goods from China, demanding the three countries curb the flow of fentanyl and illegal immigrants into the US.

Feb 10, 2025 – He raises tariffs on steel and aluminum imports to a flat 25 per cent.

March 3, 2025 – He says 25 per cent tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada will take effect from March 4, and doubles tariffs on all Chinese imports to 20 per cent.

March 26, 2025 – The US leader unveils a 25 per cent tariff on imported cars and light trucks.

April 2, 2025 – He announces global tariffs with a baseline of 10 per cent across all imports and significantly higher duties on imports from some countries.

April 9, 2025 – He pauses most country-specific tariffs that kicked in less than 24 hours earlier. The 10 per cent blanket duty on almost all imports stays in place. He says he will raise tariffs on Chinese imports to 125 per cent from the 104 per cent level that took effect a day earlier, pushing the extra duties on Chinese goods to 145 per cent.

May 9, 2025 – Mr Trump and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announce a limited bilateral trade agreement that leaves in place 10 per cent tariffs on British imports to the US.

May 12, 2025 – The US and China agree to slash tariffs for 90 days. The US cuts the extra tariffs imposed on Chinese imports to 30 per cent, while China reduces duties on US imports to 10 per cent from 125 per cent.

May 29, 2025 – A federal appeals court temporarily reinstates the most sweeping of the Trump tariffs, pausing an earlier lower court’s ruling to consider the government’s appeal.

June 3, 2025 – Mr Trump signs an executive proclamation hiking tariffs on steel and aluminium imports to 50 per cent.

July 3, 2025 – He says the US will place a 20 per cent tariff on many imports from Vietnam, with trans-shipments from third countries facing a 40 per cent levy.

July 7, 2025 – He says additional higher duties announced previously will kick in on Aug 1. In letters sent to 14 countries, he says they will include tariffs between 25 per cent and 40 per cent.

July 15, 2025 – Mr Trump says the US and Indonesia made a new framework agreement under which the US will reduce threatened tariffs on Indonesian goods to 19 per cent from 32 per cent.

July 22, 2025 – He strikes a trade deal with Japan that includes lowering tariffs on auto imports to 15 per cent.

July 30, 2025 – The US reaches a deal with South Korea, reducing the planned levies on imports to 15 per cent.

July 31, 2025 – Mr Trump signs an executive order imposing tariffs ranging from 10 per cent to 41 per cent on 69 trading partners. He issues an order increasing the tariff rate on Canadian goods.

Aug 6, 2025 – He imposes an additional 25 per cent tariff on goods from India, saying the country directly or indirectly imports Russian oil.

Aug 7, 2025 – The higher tariffs on imports from dozens of countries kick in, leaving major trade partners such as Switzerland, Brazil and India scrambling for a better deal.

Aug 11, 2025 – Mr Trump extends tariff truce with China for another 90 days, withholding imposition of three-digit duties until Nov 10.

Aug 21, 2025 – The US and European Union lock in a framework trade deal that sets duties at 15 per cent on most imports.

Sept 30, 2025 – Mr Trump slaps duties of 10 per cent on imported timber and lumber and 25 per cent on kitchen cabinets, bathroom vanities and upholstered furniture.

Jan 14, 2026 – He imposes a 25 per cent tariff on certain artificial intelligence chips, such as the Nvidia H200 AI processor and a similar semiconductor from AMD.

Jan 17, 2026 – He vows to implement a wave of tariffs on eight European allies until the US is allowed to buy Greenland. He steps back from the threats a few days later, after meeting NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte in Davos.

Feb 20, 2026 – The US Supreme Court strikes down the Trump tariffs that the US leader pursued under a law meant for use in national emergencies. He announces a 10 per cent across-the-board tariff on the same day. A day later, he raises it to 15 per cent, the maximum level allowed under the separate but untested law these duties are grounded on.