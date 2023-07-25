TikTok launches text-only posts to rival Twitter, plans US e-commerce platform

NEW YORK – Chinese short-video app TikTok is allowing users to create text-only posts, in the latest attempt by a social media firm to capitalise on the turmoil at Twitter since its buyout by billionaire Elon Musk in 2022.

The move, announced on Monday, would allow TikTok users to choose from a variety of backgrounds for their text posts that can feature hashtags and allow people to tag other users.

The posts, which look similar to Instagram Stories, have a 1,000-character limit, according to tech news website the Verge.

Meta Platforms chief executive Mark Zuckerberg launched Threads in July, another text-only application that could pose a threat to Mr Musk’s Twitter.

Musk on Monday renamed Twitter to X, and removed the iconic blue bird logo, in his bid to create “an everything app”.

TikTok is also planning to launch in early August an e-commerce platform to sell China-made goods in the United States, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the plan.

The short-video app is seeking to replicate the American success of Chinese shopping platforms Shein and Temu and will be responsible for the storage and shipping of items on behalf of manufacturers and merchants in China, the report said.

TikTok did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The reported move comes at a time when TikTok is facing heightened scrutiny from US officials over concerns about data security.

The company is fighting to prevent a ban in the US after lawmakers there introduced a Bill that would grant the Biden administration authority to ban apps that pose security risks. REUTERS