TikTok steps up efforts to clinch US security deal

NEW YORK/WASHINGTON - Popular short-video app TikTok is offering to operate more of its business at arm’s length and subject it to outside scrutiny as it tries to convince the US government to allow it to remain under the ownership of Chinese technology company ByteDance, according to people familiar with the matter.

TikTok has been seeking to assure US government departments and agencies for the last three years that the personal data of US citizens cannot be accessed, and its content cannot be manipulated by China’s Communist Party or any other entity under the influence of that country’s government.

Last year, President Joe Biden revoked an executive order by his predecessor Donald Trump to ban TikTok in the United States, but negotiations between his administration and the social media company continued over a potential deal that would address the security concerns.

US lawmakers seeking to crack down on China as part of a broader set of disputes over trade, intellectual property and human rights have seized on the security concerns over TikTok to pressure the White House to take a hard line.

TikTok has already unveiled several measures aimed at appeasing the US government, including an agreement for Oracle Corp to store the data of the app’s users in the United States and a United States Data Security (USDS) division to oversee data protection and content moderation decisions.

It has spent $1.5 billion (S$2.02 billion) on hiring and reorganisation costs to build up that unit, according to a source familiar with the matter.

But some government officials, including at the US Department of Defence, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), remain opposed to a security deal, according to the sources.

These officials argue that TikTok’s users would continue to be vulnerable because the app would still rely for its technology on ByteDance, which also operates Chinese short-video app Douyin.

To overcome these hurdles, TikTok has sought to provide new layers of oversight to the US government.

It has expanded Oracle’s role to ensuring that TikTok’s technology infrastructure is separate from ByteDance, the sources said.

Oracle will review both app codes, which determine the look and feel of TikTok, and server codes, which provide functions such as search and recommendations, according to the sources.

The reviews will occur at dedicated “transparency centres” visited by Oracle engineers, with the first one scheduled to open in Maryland in January, one of the sources added.

TikTok has also proposed to form a “proxy” board that would run the USDS division independent of ByteDance, the sources said.

This division is headed on an interim basis by Mr Andrew Bonillo, a former US Secret Service agent, and until a security deal with the US is reached, it reports to TikTok Chief Executive Shou Zi Chew.

The USDS board would have three members who would be screened by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), a national security panel, the sources said.