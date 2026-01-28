TikTok settles social media addiction lawsuit ahead of trial against Meta, YouTube

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

- TikTok agreed to settle a landmark lawsuit on social media addiction on Jan 27, according to one of the plaintiff’s lawyers, the same day the trial was due to start against two remaining companies.

Terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

TikTok is one of four companies, including Meta, Snap and YouTube, which is a unit of Alphabet-owned Google, facing allegations that their platforms are fuelling a youth mental health crisis.

The trial against Meta and YouTube was scheduled to begin with jury selection on Jan 27 in California Superior Court in Los Angeles.

The case involves a 19-year-old from California, identified as KGM, who said she became addicted to the companies’ platforms at a young age because of their attention-grabbing designs, according to court filings.

She blames her depression and suicidal thoughts on the apps she used and is seeking to hold the companies that designed them responsible.

KGM “reached an agreement in principle to settle her case” with TikTok, said Mr Joseph VanZandt, a lawyer for KGM.

TikTok did not immediately respond to a request for more details about the settlement.

Snap settled with KGM on Jan 20. A Snap spokesperson and the plaintiff’s attorneys declined to provide details about that agreement.

KGM’s case is one of three scheduled test cases, known as bellwether trials, chosen from hundreds of related lawsuits accusing the platforms of harming youth.

The outcome of her lawsuit could help determine how the other cases are handled.

Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg is expected to testify as part of the trial. REUTERS