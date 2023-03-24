TikTok’s S’porean CEO grilled in Congress: What’s next for TikTok in US?

TikTok chief executive Chew Shou Zi was grilled by lawmakers for more than five hours on Thursday, as he tried to prevent the company from a force sale or a ban in the United States.

During the hearing at the US Congress, Mr Chew was questioned on the video app’s potential to harm children through its potentially dangerous posts, addictive features and whether data from American users could end up in the hands of the Chinese government through its China-based owner, ByteDance.

We take a look at what lies ahead for TikTok in the US.

Why did Mr Chew need to explain TikTok to Congress?