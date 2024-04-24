TikTok’s crackdown on Ozempic influencers threatens weight-loss drug hype machine

NEW YORK – TikTok is trying to rein in the Ozempic hype.

The social media platform will effectively ban most weight loss-related content from appearing on its app starting in May, according to a sweeping new set of community guidelines published on its website last week.

The app has become ground zero for weight-loss drug content, as patients looking for more information about popular medications such as Novo Nordisk A/S’s Wegovy and Eli Lilly & Co’s Zepbound turn to social media for answers.

According to the new rules, the app will no longer allow the marketing of weight-loss products and will specifically restrict minors from viewing or sharing content that shows, describes and promotes “potentially harmful” weight management behaviours, including using weight-loss medications.

The rules extend to sharing so-called “before-and-after” photos used to show the physical effects of a weight-loss transformation.

Creators, some who have racked up tens of thousands of followers posting content about drugs used to treat diabetes and obesity, say the broad set of restrictions will penalise a growing community keen to swap tips and find support for traditionally marginalised diseases.

Social media platforms, including TikTok, have faced backlash for letting weight-loss content proliferate seemingly unabated, just one of many concerns over how algorithms push potentially harmful content to younger users and do little to stop health misinformation from spreading.

It is not the first time TikTok, which is owned by Chinese parent company ByteDance, has attempted to crack down on weight-loss drug content.

Users say enforcement has been inconsistent and that the new guidelines lack clarity about what is and is not allowed.

“This is 100 per cent discrimination against people with obesity, people with type 2 diabetes, people with chronic conditions, people with health conditions,” Mr Dave Knapp said on April 19 in a video posted to TikTok.

Mr Knapp regularly posts about news related to GLP-1 drugs, which help to lower blood sugar levels and promote weight loss.

Recently, he started a grassroots campaign urging Lilly to address shortages of its medications, including Mounjaro, which he takes to manage type 2 diabetes.

“If someone with multiple sclerosis goes on and starts talking about their medicine are you going to shut them down too?” Mr Knapp said in an interview.