TikTok committed to keeping app safe, says CEO Chew Shou Zi after US Congress hearing

A day after being grilled by US lawmakers in Congress, TikTok chief executive Chew Shou Zi shared his thoughts about the hearing on the app’s official social media account.

In a video lasting more than a minute posted on Friday, the 40-year-old Singaporean reiterated that it was the company’s “responsibility to protect more than 150 million Americans who love and use” the popular short video-sharing app.

During Thursday’s hearing, lawmakers questioned Mr Chew about potential Chinese influence over the platform and said its short videos were damaging children’s mental health, reflecting bipartisan concerns over the app’s power over Americans.

His testimony, which lasted over four hours, attempted to assuage US worries over TikTok’s China-based parent company, ByteDance.

In his video, which has attracted more than 20 million views so far, Mr Chew reiterated that TikTok would continue to keep safety, especially for teenagers, a top priority. He also said that the company would continue to protect users’ data from unauthorised foreign access.

“Now in the US, American data will be stored on American soil by an American company overseen by American personnel,” said Mr Chew in the video, which was also a point that he made at the hearing.