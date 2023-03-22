TikTok CEO to promise US Congress no user info sharing with Chinese government

WASHINGTON ⁠— TikTok is not beholden to the Chinese government and will not share information about American users with it, the social media app’s chief executive is expected to promise the United States Congress at a crucial hearing on Thursday.

Mr Chew Shou Zi will make the case to lawmakers that banning the app will hurt American small businesses and damage the country’s economy, as well as impinge on the freedom of speech of its more than 150 million US users, according to his prepared testimony released on Tuesday night ahead of the hearing in Washington.

“Let me state this unequivocally: ByteDance is not an agent of China or any other country,” said Mr Chew, a Singaporean, who will appear before the House Energy and Commerce Committee on Thursday.

ByteDance is the Chinese company that owns TikTok.

“Our approach has been to work transparently and cooperatively with the US government… to design robust solutions to address concerns about TikTok’s heritage,” added Mr Chew.

TikTok is facing fierce opposition from Republican and Democrat lawmakers concerned about data privacy and national security, particularly whether parent company ByteDance would be compelled to hand over user data to the Chinese government.

Calls for the app to be banned have mounted, with Congress advancing legislation that would give President Joe Biden the power to restrict or ban the app in America.

The Biden administration is pushing for ByteDance to sell the app or be banned in America, according to US media reports.

But TikTok has become a cultural behemoth in the US, with more than half of America’s population using the app on a monthly basis.

Mr Chew said the average US user today is an adult, who is well past the typical college age of 18 to 22.