Tie-ups with US in cyber security and infrastructure get boost

WASHINGTON • Singapore and the United States yesterday announced a new dialogue on cybersecurity, as well as an agreement to deepen their cooperation on infrastructure development.

The US-Singapore Cyber Dialogue will bring together senior officials from cyber operational, technical and policy units of various agencies to discuss and advance existing cooperation between both countries.

It will be held annually, or as determined by both countries, and the co-chairs and level of representation will be announced later, the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore said in a statement.

"Singapore and the US share deep mutual interests in enhancing cyber-security cooperation, particularly as cyber security has become a key enabler for both to... grow their economies and improve the lives of their people," the statement added.

The officials will share information on cyber-security operations, as well as discuss the protection of critical information infrastructure, and regional and international cyber policy. They will also discuss international standards and conformity assessment, countering ransomware, and managing supply chain security.

The dialogue comes on the back of three memorandums of understanding to boost cyber-security cooperation, signed when US Vice-President Kamala Harris visited Singapore last August.

Yesterday, Singapore and the US also renewed and expanded the Memorandum of Understanding to Deepen Cooperation on Infrastructure Development, first signed in March 2019.

The new agreement was signed by Mr Gabriel Lim, Singapore's Permanent Secretary for Trade and Industry, and Mr Scott Nathan, the chief executive officer of the US International Development Finance Corporation.

It will explore new approaches to spur private-sector participation in infrastructure development, like a roundtable on clean energy involving businesses from the US, Singapore and the region.

Both countries will share information, facilitate deals, work together on capability building initiatives, and support potential infrastructure projects in the region in expanded areas of mutual interest, said the Ministry of Trade and Industry and Infrastructure Asia. These include renewable energy; hydrogen; and technologies known as carbon capture, utilisation and storage, which reduce carbon emissions.

The agencies added: "Singapore and US companies can look forward to more infrastructure development and financing opportunities to unlock Asia's potential."

Charissa Yong