3 ways to bring Russians to justice over war crimes in Ukraine: US official

WASHINGTON - Bringing Russians involved in crimes against humanity in Ukraine to justice can be done via three pathways, the US Ambassador-at-Large for Global Criminal Justice told reporters on Wednesday.

These pathways, which are currently operative, are Ukraine’s own domestic courts, the International Criminal Court (ICC), and other courts around the world, said Ms Beth Van Schaack.

Her remarks come just ahead of the one-year mark of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and follow comments by US Vice-President Kamala Harris at last week’s Munich Security Conference, where she said: “In the case of Russia’s actions in Ukraine... there is no doubt: these are crimes against humanity.”

Ukraine’s Prosecutor General has recorded over 70,000 incidents of potential war crimes and other atrocities, Ms Van Schaack told reporters on a conference call.

The European Union, Britain and the United States are supporting the work of the Ukrainian Prosecutor General in a project called the “Atrocity Crimes Advisory Group”, which involves sending experts to the field to work side by side with Ukrainian counterparts, she said.

The ICC had the consent of Ukraine to accept its jurisdiction, she added.

The ICC website records that the court opened an investigation into the situation in Ukraine in March 2022.

Additionally, “we have seen courts around the world opening investigations of war crimes and other atrocities in Ukraine under principles of extraterritorial jurisdiction”, Ms Van Schaack said. “European prosecutors are particularly interconnected. They have formed a joint investigative team.”

“We’ve seen acts of murder, rape, torture and the deportation of Ukraine’s children,” she contended. “There is mounting evidence that these mass atrocities are being committed in every region of Ukraine where Russian forces are deployed.”

Ms Van Schaack said that as Russia continues to violate international law, it is incredibly important that the international community stay focused and united around the imperative of justice.

“Winning the war is more than just winning on the battlefield. It also means winning the fight for justice,” she said.

Russia has ignored the accusations and has - in its own courts - charged 680 Ukrainian officials, including 118 members of the armed forces and defence ministry of Ukraine - with “breaking laws governing the conduct of war, including the use of weapons against civilians”, its state-owned news agency TASS reported on Monday.

Casualty estimates vary widely. Western intelligence sources quoted in reports estimate that each side has suffered about 150,000 casualties since the invasion began on Feb 24, 2022. On Tuesday in Geneva, United Nations human rights chief Volker Türk said at least 8,006 Ukrainian civilians have been killed and 13,287 injured since the war, but he added that “our data is only the tip of the iceberg.”