Straitstimes.com header logo

Vessels bound for US port terminals to load first shipments of soybeans, sorghum for China since May

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

FILE PHOTO: A load of soybeans is dumped into an elevator hopper during harvest season at Deerfield AG Services grain elevator facility in Massillon, Ohio, U.S., October 7, 2021.REUTERS/Dane Rhys/File Photo

US grain traders have been awaiting shipments to China to resume after Beijing shunned US crops due to a trade war.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Follow topic:

CHICAGO - Two cargo vessels were headed for grain port terminals near New Orleans on Nov 24 to load with the first US soybean shipments to China since May, according to a shipping schedule seen by Reuters.

A third vessel was en route to a Texas Gulf Coast grain terminal to be loaded with China-bound US sorghum in the coming days in what will be the first American shipment of the feed grain to China since mid-March, the shipping schedule showed.

US farmers and grain traders have been awaiting shipments to China to resume after Beijing shunned US crops for months due to a trade war with Washington, costing US farmers billions on lost trade.

China has booked nearly 2 million metric tonnes of US soybeans and a smaller volume of wheat since a meeting between presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping in South Korea in late October, when the White House said

Beijing agreed to buy 12 million tonnes of soybeans

by the end of the year.

China has not confirmed the deal and questions about the agreement or when any sales would ship have fueled uncertainty in grain markets.

US Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said on Nov 24 that the Trump Administration expects to sign a deal within two weeks.

The vessel Ocean Harvest is due to arrive at Cargill's Reserve, Louisiana, terminal and the vessel Tokugawa is scheduled to arrive at a Convent, Louisiana, terminal owned by Zen-Noh Grain this week, both to be loaded with US soybeans, the shipping schedule showed.

A third vessel, Bungo Queen, is due to arrive for loading with US sorghum at the Archer-Daniels-Midland terminal in Corpus Christi, Texas, in the next week.

Cargill, ADM and Zen-Noh did not immediately respond to requests for comment. REUTERS

More on this topic
China’s Xi tells Trump Taiwan’s ‘return’ key to post-war order in phone call
Trump weighing advanced Nvidia chip sales to China, Howard Lutnick says
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.