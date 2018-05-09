Three US detainees freed in North Korea, headed home: Trump

WASHINGTON (AFP) - Three American detainees have been freed by North Korea and are heading home with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday (May 9).

“I am pleased to inform you that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in the air and on his way back from North Korea with the 3 wonderful gentlemen that everyone is looking so forward to meeting. They seem to be in good health,” Mr Trump tweeted.

Mr Trump said he would be on hand when Mr Pompeo’s three “guests” land at Andrews Air Force Base outside Washington at 2am (0600 GMT) on Thursday (May 10).

The release of the three – Mr Kim Dong Chul, Mr Kim Sang Duk and Mr Kim Hak Song – had been expected as a goodwill gesture amid preparations for a summit between Mr Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Mr Trump said Mr Pompeo had a “good meeting” with Mr Kim and that a date and place had been finalised for the summit, a historic encounter called to discuss the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.

Washington is demanding that North Korea dismantle its nuclear weapons programme.

WHO ARE THE THREE US CITIZENS FREED?

1. Kim Hak Song

Mr Kim Hak Song had been working for the Pyongyang University of Science and Technology (PUST) undertaking agricultural development work with the school’s farm. He was arrested at Pyongyang railway station in May 2017 on suspicion of committing “hostile acts” against the government, as he was boarding a train headed for his home in Dandong, China.

Mr Kim, who is in his mid 50s, was born in Jilin, China, and educated at a university in California, CNN reported, citing a man who had studied with him. He said Mr Kim returned to China after about 10 years of living in the US.

PUST was founded by evangelical overseas Christians and opened in 2010. It is known to have a number of American faculty members and students are generally children from the North’s elite.

2. Mr Kim Sang Duk

Mr Kim Sang Duk, or Tony Kim, was arrested in April 2017 at the capital’s main airport as he tried to leave the country after teaching for several weeks, also at PUST.

Mr Kim is a former professor at Yanbian University of Science and Technology in China, close to the Korean border. Its website lists his speciality as accounting.

South Korea’s Yonhap news agency has reported Mr Kim is in his late 50s and said he had been involved in relief activities for children in rural parts of North Korea. It cited a source who described him as a “religiously devoted man”.

In a Facebook post, Mr Kim’s son said since his arrest his family has had no contact with him. His family said Mr Kim will soon become a grandfather.

3. Mr Kim Dong Chul

Mr Kim Dong Chul, a South Korea-born American businessman and pastor who is in his 60s, was sentenced to 10 years’ hard labour in April 2016 after being charged with subversion and espionage.

He was arrested in October 2015 after he reportedly received a USB stick containing nuclear-linked data and other military information from a former North Korean soldier.

In an interview with CNN in January 2016, Mr Kim said he was a naturalised American who had lived in Fairfax, Virginia. He said he once ran a trading and hotel services company in Rason, a special economic zone near the North’s border with China and Russia.

A month before his trial, Mr Kim had also appeared at a government-arranged news conference and apologised for attempting to steal military secrets in collusion with South Korea. The South Korean spy agency has denied involvement.