'Multiple fatalities' in Maryland shooting, suspect arrested, says sheriff

WASHINGTON (REUTERS, WASHINGTON POST) – A number of people were shot and killed on Thursday (Sept 20) at a Rite Aid distribution centre in Perryman, Maryland, and the suspected shooter was in custody and in critical condition, the county sheriff said.

The shooting occurred shortly after 9am EDT (9pm Singapore time) in Perryman, about 55km north-east of Baltimore.

“I can confirm multiple wounded and multiple fatalities,” Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler told reporters at a news briefing, without offering a specific number. He did not offer any details regarding the suspect’s identity or possible motive behind the shooting.

Media reports earlier quoted officials as saying that three people were dead and two wounded in the incident.

An NBC reporter, Pete Williams, said multiple law enforcement sources told him the shooter was a woman.

A law enforcement source told Reuters that officials believe the suspect had a work-related grievance.

The Rite Aid centre sits among a number of warehouses. The facility has nearly 1,000 employees, company spokesman Pete Strella said. Products are received from manufacturers and sent to stores across the country.

The shooting took place a few miles from the Aberdeen Proving Ground, a large Army facility where military technology is developed and tested, according to Harford County’s website.

Governor Larry Hogan said his office was “closely monitoring the horrific shooting.”

“Our prayers are with all those impacted, including our first responders,” Hogan wrote on Twitter. “The State stands ready to offer any support.”

Agents from the Baltimore offices of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the FBI also responded, the agencies said.

The shooting occurred a day after a man shot and wounded four people, including a police officer, at a Pennsylvania court building before he was killed by police, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

A man who said he was two blocks from the area told WBAL-TV that dozens of police officers arrived, jumped out of their cars and began to run.

Workers at a nearby auto repair shop said they locked their doors, said the Washington Post.

There are several businesses in the area that are housed in warehouses.

One woman told WBAL that her mother works at a building in the area and she became worried after not immediately hearing from her. As she was on the phone with the TV station, she got a text from her mother indicating that she was okay.

The incident comes after three people were killed and two others wounded in a shooting at a business park in October 2017, said the Post. And in 2016, two sheriff deputies were shot and killed at a Panera restaurant in Harford County.