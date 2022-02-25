Three Minneapolis ex-police officers guilty of violating George Floyd's rights

ST. PAUL, MINNEAPOLIS (REUTERS) - Three former Minneapolis police officers were found guilty on Thursday (Feb 24) of depriving Mr George Floyd of his rights by failing to give aid to the handcuffed Black man pinned beneath a colleague's knee.

The jury's verdict against Tou Thao, 36; J. Alexander Kueng, 28; and Thomas Lane, 38, came in a case that hinged on when an officer has a duty to intervene in another's misconduct.

It is a rare instance of police officers being held criminally responsible for a colleague's excessive force.

Federal prosecutors argued in the US District Court in St. Paul that the men knew from their training and from "basic human decency" that they had a duty to help Mr Floyd as he begged for his life before falling limp beneath the knee of the defendants' former colleague, Derek Chauvin.

Mr Floyd's killing sparked protests in cities around the world against police brutality and racism.

Chauvin, who is white, was convicted of Mr Floyd's murder at a separate state trial last year and sentenced to 22-1/2 years in prison.

Although race was not a part of the state or federal charges, Chauvin's conviction was seen as a landmark rebuke of the disproportionate use of police force against Black Americans.

In December, Chauvin pleaded guilty to the federal charge of violating Mr Floyd's rights during the arrest in a Minneapolis intersection on May 25, 2020.

Under Chauvin's plea agreement, federal prosecutors are expected to ask at an as-yet unscheduled hearing for a 25-year sentence to run concurrently with his state prison sentence.

His three former colleagues face years in prison on the federal charges, and are also due to stand trial in Minneapolis in June on state charges of aiding and abetting Mr Floyd's murder.

Widely seen cellphone video showed Chauvin, 45, grinding his knee on Mr Floyd's neck for more than 9 minutes as horrified onlookers yelled at him to get off.

Thao could be seen steps away from Chauvin, telling onlookers to stay on the sidewalk and rebuffing their concerns.

Kueng and Lane were to Chauvin's right, pinning down Mr Floyd's buttocks and legs.

All three testified in their own defence. Each acknowledged they knew they had a duty of care to people in their custody.