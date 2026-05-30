Three Latvian climbers die in fall from Mount McKinley in Alaska

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Four climbers from a seven-member expedition suffered a fall on May 27 in the vicinity of Denali Pass and one survivor was rescued on May 28 from a mountain basin at 5,242m.

Three Latvian climbers fell to their deaths on Mount McKinley in Alaska’s Denali National Park and Preserve in the US, while a fourth team member survived and was rescued, a climbing organisation from their home country said on May 29.

The National Park Service reported that four climbers from a seven-member expedition suffered a fall on May 27 in the vicinity of Denali Pass, located about 640m below the 6,190m summit of McKinley, North America’s highest peak.

The survivor was rescued on May 28 from a mountain basin at 5,242m and later transferred to an air ambulance for transport to a hospital, the Park Service said.

“Operations for the three remaining climbers have transitioned from a search and rescue mission to a recovery effort,” the Park Service said in an online statement, adding the agency “does not release information about fatality victims until 72 hours after next-of-kin notification”.

The agency gave few additional details and made no mention of the climbers’ nation of origin.

The Latvian Mountaineering Association named the three dead climbers as Ms Inese Puceka, Ms Vija Olte and Mr Renars Kunigs-Salaks, according to a translation of the group’s statement on its website.

“This is an indescribably painful and irreversible loss for the entire Latvian climbing community,” the group said in its statement.

The association said a fourth climber, who also fell, Mr Martins Bilzens, was in critical condition.

The three remaining members of the expedition, not injured in the accident, returned safely to a camp on the mountain after tending to their fallen climbing partners, the Park Service said.

The Latvian Mountaineering Association said the three planned to descend from the 5,181m camp with the assistance of rescuers.

The mountain, a centrepiece of the surrounding park, is well known to locals and Alaska natives as Denali, meaning “the high one” in the Athabascan indigenous language, although it was officially named in 1917 in honour of William McKinley, the 25th US president, who was assassinated in 1901.

US President Barack Obama in 2015 officially renamed the peak Denali, noting that McKinley had never visited the mountain and lacked any significant historical connection to the mountain or Alaska.

In 2025, the Trump administration reinstated McKinley as the mountain’s official name. REUTERS