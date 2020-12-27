Three killed, three injured in Illinois bowling alley shooting

WASHINGTON (AFP) - Three people were killed and another three wounded on Saturday (Dec 26) in the US state of Illinois when a shooter opened fire at a bowling alley, police said.

A suspect in his 30s is in police custody.

Rockford city police urged people on Twitter to stay away from the area near the Don Carter Lanes bowling alley, as it was an “active situation” and officers were clearing the site.

The force posted on Twitter shortly after midnight: “37-year-old white male suspect is in custody. There are no others being sought at this time.”

During an earlier press conference near the scene of the shooting, police chief Dan O’Shea said: “It’s still an ongoing investigation. We do have three individuals that are confirmed deceased.”

He said three other people had been wounded from the gunfire and are being treated at local hospitals.

He did not specify whether the shooter had a motive.

Don Carter Lanes posted a simple message on Facebook after the shooting asking people to “pray please”.

Shootings are a frequent occurrence in the United States, but despite the scale of the gun violence efforts to address it legislatively have long been deadlocked at the federal level.