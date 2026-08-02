Three dead in Idaho shopping area shooting

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

An active shooter incident was reported at around 4.30am Singapore time near an In-N-Out Burger restaurant.

IDAHO – Three people died after a gunman opened fire in a shopping area in Twin Falls, Idaho, on Aug 1 , according to a city spokesman.

Twin Falls Police Chief Matthew Hicks told reporters the shooter was dead and the threat to the community was over.

An active shooter incident was reported at around 2.30pm local time ( 4.30am Singapore time ) near an In-N-Out Burger restaurant in a high-traffic commercial area, said the city’s public information coordinator, Josh Palmer.

About an hour later, “it was determined that the shooter was no longer a threat”, he said.

Hicks said at a press conference that he did not know the exact death toll, but Palmer told Reuters that three people were dead and at least two injured.

Police are working to identify the gunman and determine motives for the shooting, he said.

The town of about 47,400 people is located in the central Idaho region of Magic Valley. REUTERS