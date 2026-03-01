Straitstimes.com header logo

Three dead, 14 wounded in shooting in Austin, Texas

Members of the FBI and local law enforcement investigate after a mass shooting outside of Buford's bar in downtown on March 01, 2026 in Austin, Texas.

PHOTO: AFP

HOUSTON - Three people were killed and 14 wounded in a shooting overnight at a bar in Austin, the capital of the US state of Texas, police said on March 1.

The gunman, who was not identified, was among the dead, Austin police chief Lisa Davis said at a press conference.

The assailant was shot by police who responded to the shooting, which took place around 2am at Buford’s Backyard Beer Garden in downtown Austin, Ms Davis said.

She said the officers “were faced with the individual with a gun and three of our officers returned fire, killing the suspect.”

A motive was not immediately known.

“This is a tragic, tragic incident,” Ms Davis said.

“Our federal partners are here, as well as others, and this will be a scene that will take several hours to process,” she said.

Three of the wounded were in critical condition, officials said. AFP

