Thousands protest against Trump immigration policies

WASHINGTON - Thousands of US workers and students marched through cities and university campuses on Jan 20 in opposition to the immigration policies of President Donald Trump.

On the first anniversary of Mr Trump's second term, protests sprang up across the country against his aggressive immigration crackdown that prompted outrage after federal agents dragged a US citizen from her car and shot dead 37-year-old mother Renee Good in Minneapolis in past weeks.

Hundreds of protesters gathered in Washington and smaller cities like Asheville, North Carolina, where demonstrators marched through the downtown shouting "No ICE, no KKK, no fascist USA," according to online videos.

The Trump administration says it has a mandate from voters to deport millions of immigrants in the country illegally.

Recent polls show most Americans disapprove of the use of force by officers with Immigration and Customs Enforcement and other federal agencies.

University students demonstrated in Cleveland, Ohio, chanting "No hate, no fear, refugees are welcome here" while high schoolers in Santa Fe, New Mexico, left class to attend a "Stop ICE Terror" rally at the state capitol, according to protest organisers and school officials.

The actions were organised by left-leaning groups such as Indivisible and 50501, as well as labour unions and grassroots organisations opposed to immigrant detention camps, like one in El Paso, Texas, where three detainees have died in the last six weeks, according to federal authorities.

The demonstrations were set to roll west to cities such as San Francisco and Seattle, where afternoon and evening protests were planned. REUTERS