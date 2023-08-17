Thousands flee wildfires in Canada's far north

OTTAWA – Thousands ordered to flee wildfires advancing on one of the largest cities in Canada’s far north crammed into a local airport on Thursday to board emergency evacuation flights, as convoys snaked south to safety on the only open highway.

The order late on Wednesday to evacuate Yellowknife in the North-west Territories marked the latest chapter of a terrible summer for wildfires in Canada, with tens of thousands of people forced to leave their homes and vast swathes of land scorched.

Ms Tiffany Champagne was one of many awaiting flights at the airport in Yellowknife.

“I have asthma and the wildfire smoke was making it increasingly difficult to do anything,” Ms Champagne, wearing a face mask, told the CBC. “I’m just kind of mentally checked out at this point.”

As of early Thursday, more than 1,000 wildfires were burning, including about 230 in the North-west Territories.

More than 20,000 residents of Yellowknife, the regional capital, have been given until noon on Friday to leave by road or on commercial and military flights.

“We’re all tired of the word unprecedented, yet there is no other way to describe this situation in the North-west Territories,” regional premier Caroline Cochrane said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Yellowknife Mayor Rebecca Alty warned drivers that the flames were skirting the edges of highways and they would encounter limited visibility as thick smoke turned the sky orange.

Flights to nearby Alberta province were scheduled to depart Yellowknife starting at 1pm on Thursday (3am on Friday Singapore time).

“Kilometres of vehicles started leaving yesterday, and there were folks flying out yesterday and today,” she told public broadcaster CBC.

A wildfire was within 16km of Yellowknife on Thursday.

Yellowknife declared an emergency earlier this week, and that was soon expanded across the huge northern territory as firefighters were forced to pull back in some areas.

Strong winds stoked the flames, and several towns and indigenous communities were already under evacuation orders.